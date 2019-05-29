Hankook at Transport Logistic 2019

This year will be the third time that premium tyre maker Hankook takes part in the leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management in the German-speaking markets. From 4th to 7th June, the company will be presenting its latest innovations in the truck and bus tyre sector at its 110 square metre stand 125/226 in hall A6.

"Transport Logistics has established itself as a firm date in the calendar for the German-speaking markets. This year we are showing our customers ground-breaking innovations in the company's commercial vehicle portfolio. Among them is the new low-profile size of the SmartFlex AH31," explains Manfred Zoni, Hankook’s Truck Sales Director for the German-speaking markets.

For Hankook, economy and efficiency are the focus of its research and tyre development. The company is presenting its ultra-efficient e-cube Blue tyres with corresponding steering, drive and trailer axle profiles at Transport Logistic and offers a complete solution for all axle positions in long-distance truck traffic with the rolling resistance label A. The successful SmartFlex tyres with corresponding profiles will also be exhibited at the trade fair stand: The steering axle tyres SmartFlex AH31, drive axle tyres SmartFlex DH31 as well as Hankook’s trailer tyres SmartFlex TH31 and TH22.

The tyre maker is giving away VIP hospitality tickets for the Truck Grand Prix at the Nürburgring from 9th to 21st July, to two lucky visitors to the Hankook stand at Transport Logistic.