Hankook equips Swiss electric roadster

Premium tyre maker Hankook will in future equip the eRod roadster, and will also be the recommended replacement brand. The annual volume of 50 vehicles is currently manufactured entirely in Switzerland. At the Swiss Automotive Show, SAG’s in-house exhibition in Fribourg, the eRod was presented to the public for the first time on 6th September 2019 fitted with Hankook tyres.

KYBURZ is an international leader in high-quality mobility and transport solutions for the final mile. KYBURZ’s core business is the development and production of high-quality electric vehicles for delivery companies, industrial companies, municipalities and private individuals.

“In future Hankook will act as the official tyre partner of a pioneering company in electric mobility for the Swiss supplier industry. With the signed partnership agreement we are eager to support even more promising projects of Kyburz”, says Soo Won Chang, Managing Director of Hankook Austria and Switzerland.

“We are proud to announce a partnership agreement with the international tyre maker Hankook for our future projects. Our companies’ shared values – Hankook’s passion for "Driving Emotion", and our first joint project with Hankook, which focuses on “Pure Driving” of the roadster eRod, show the future potential of the partnership for further projects.” states Flurin Vicentini, development manager at Kyburz.