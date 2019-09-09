Premium tyre maker Hankook remains the official partner of the Kontinental Ice Hockey League until 2022. In the context of the partnership, the company will support the KHL and provide ice hockey fans with numerous events this season which has a total of 744 games, including the playoffs and the All-Stars-Week. In addition, Hankook will again give more than 10,000 fans the opportunity to attend KHL games during the coming seasons through campaigns via social networks. This large-scale cooperation with the number one sport is of great importance, especially in Russia, as it is one of the largest markets of winter tyres. The extension of the contract demonstrates the strong relationship that has existed between Hankook and KHL since 2017.

The contract was signed before the opening match in the Russian capital between the current champion ZSKA Moscow and HK Awangard Omsk in the ZSKA Arena. The document was signed by Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe and Dimitry Chernyshenko, President of KHL.

"Hankook is involved in top sport across the world, including ice hockey as the clear number one sport in Russia. As a premium brand we are always looking for premium partners. The KHL is such a premium partner in Russia therefore our company is proud to continue to be an official partner of KHL. Safety and Driving Emotion are values that we not only aim to convey through our products, but also to the ice hockey fans and KHL teams through this sponsorship," says Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe.

"As one of the major global tyre makers, Hankook is sharing our passion for winter sports ice hockey. We have common goals in terms of safety and commitment, which will be further strengthened and expanded with our strategic partnership. Thanks to Hankook initiatives, over 10,000 fans have already had the opportunity to attend KHL games. Hankook is sponsoring KHL for the fourth time and this is the twelfth season together", confirms Dimitry Chernyshenko, President of KHL.

In addition to the continued partnership in ice hockey, the tyre maker is already involved as a sponsor in international sports and motorsport in a variety of ways. These include numerous football sponsorships, such as in the UEFA Europa League, at the Spanish record champions' league winner Real Madrid, or at other international top clubs such as Borussia Dortmund (Germany), AS Monaco (France) or SSC Naples (Italy). The company's motorsport commitment is also widely diversified. For example, partnerships are maintained with the DTM, the 24-H-Series powered by Hankook, Formula Renault Euroseries or the women's W-Series.

