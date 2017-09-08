Hankook further develops silent technology “sound absorber®”

Premium tyre maker Hankook has been delivering silent tyres as original equipment to car manufacturers since 2016. The “sound absorber®” technology has already been used across a variety of vehicle classes; from the performance focused Audi RS5 Coupé and the luxurious Audi Q7/SQ7 SUV, to spacious mid-class saloons and estate cars such as the new Opel/Vauxhall Insignia. With this technology, Hankook significantly reduces a car's interior noise caused by tyre cavity vibrations, and thus helps to create a more comfortable and luxurious driving experience. Every car can benefit as Hankook continues to develop this technology.

The Hankook “sound absorber” tyres are equipped with a special polyurethane foam inlay sheet which is attached to the inside of the tyre during the manufacturing process. This helps to reduce unpleasant system-related resonances/droning frequencies which are produced at certain speeds during normal driving. The noise level peak value inside the vehicle drops considerably when “sound absorber®” tyres are used. This can be as much as 5 to 7 dB(A). Light weight, sporty ultra-high-performance tyres with a low aspect ratio but large resonant cavities tend to benefit most from this technology.

Previously the acoustic foam used has been fixed in place using a thin layer of the company’s own Sealguard material, applied all over in a labour intensive process. As the “sound absorber” technology has developed, the foam application has been integrated into the fully automated tyre manufacturing process. A new, lighter-weight foam material has also been developed for this purpose. In addition, the Sealguard material has been replaced by a silicone-based glue that only needs to partially cover the inside of the tyre, instead of the full-surface application previously used. This not only significantly reduces weight but enhances the heat-resistance properties of the new technology, resulting in improved load-bearing capacity and durability, particularly under full load conditions and at top speeds.



