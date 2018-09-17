Rácalmás, Hungary, 17th September 2018 Hankook in the field of tyre manufacturing and Real Madrid on the football pitches strive to provide people with world class experiences by sharing innovation and success, and the passion that leads to success. One of these experiences was shared with 50 children from the SOS Children's Villages, for whom Hankook hosted a special football academy in the sports training centre of the Hungarian Football Federation on September 16, in Telki.

Hankook Tire is supporting SOS children's Villages as a part of the company's broad global philanthropic engagement. The tyre maker is actively supporting events for children in need around Europe together with Real Madrid Club de Football as part of their strategic cooperation. Furthermore the tyre maker is regularly organizing CSR-Events to support local societies. One outstanding example is the annual so called "Tyre Donation", where Hankook since many years supports local NGO's in Hungary, that can apply for free of charge tyres for their vehicles, if these are serving the society, e.g. ambulance cars, fire fighting trucks, transportation vans for children, elder or disabled people and others.

Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire in Europe said: "As a global corporate citizen Hankook Tire is a proud member of societies in many countries around the world. We truly believe, that while we as a company are profiting from the markets in many fields of our business, it is our vision and utmost duty to give back to the people whenever possible. Thus, when creating our global sponsorship activities, we always consider various activities to serve the societies in the countries we are engaged in. In this regard it is my and all our employees great pleasure to provide a day of fun throughout this once in a lifetime experience to the children of the Hungarian SOS Children's Villages."

With the help of Real Madrid, the participating children also received tailor-made football kits, making them able to try out themselves during a 3-hour training session and making them feel like Gareth Bale, Luka Modrić, Sergio Ramos, Tony Kroos, Marchello and others. Álvaro Arbeloa arrived at the event as the international ambassador of Real Madrid, representing the team’s excellence personally.

Sang Soo Jeong, Managing Director of Hankook Tire Budapest Ltd. added in his greeting speech: "Hungary is a key player in Hankook's European strategy, and we are responsible for creating jobs and manufacturing first-class tyres, while managing our charity actions and goodwill investments as well. It is a great pleasure that the SOS Children's Villages here in Hungary is honoured with a world-class training session as a milestone of our cooperation. I sincerely hope that the kids participating in the training sessions will be able to savour inspirational sport experiences and get an insight behind the professional scenes of one of the most successful football teams of all time.”

Álvaro Arbeloa pointed out at the event: „Real Madrid and Hankook Tire share the values of innovation, effort commitment and want to be the best not only on, but also off the pitch. So, helping disadvantaged people is very important for both of us. On behalf of our President Mr. Florentino Pérez I would like to thank Hankook Tire for their partnership, friendship and for co-working with us on these social activities.”

"This day was a dream come true for the children. These kids, most of whom never had the chance to have a mere football or attend a sport event, could meet a Real Madrid legend player in person. The SOS Children's Villages administer foster families to almost 400 children who cannot live with their birth parents. Most of them got into SOS’ care due to neglect, abuse, their parents' addiction or sickness. We are doing our utmost to ensure to make up for them for all their bad experience so that they can be kids again. That is why Hankook's initiative is particularly vital for us,” – added Ágnes Romet-Balla, Director of Donation and Communication of SOS Children's Villages.