Hankook invites Real Madrid to train young talents

Sports sponsorship fits in perfectly with premium tyre maker Hankook’s CSR activities. The company has been actively involved in a number of initiatives to shape the development of young children. Hankook and Real Madrid formed a global partnership in 2016. The visionary tyre maker and the renowned football team share the deep conviction that winning innovation, progress and the passion that drives them have a great impact on the future. Sharing this passion with younger generations is behind Hankook’s efforts to support special events focusing on children’s development.

This time, in partnership with the Budapest Youth Sports Association, Hankook invited coaches of the leading Spanish football team to hold a training session for 50 enthusiastic young talented footballers. Real Madrid’s brand ambassador, Álvaro Arbeola personally represented the world-renowned soccer club on 15th September and the three coaches held a practice for the excited Hungarian football players at the training centre of the Hungarian Football Association in Telki, Hungary.

Thanks to Hankook’s partnership with Real Madrid, this is the second year that children have been given a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Last year at a similar event, coaches of the star team held a practice for children from the SOS Children’s Villages, an organisation focused on supporting children without parental care. This year young sports talents had the opportunity of training with the world’s best sporting professionals. The 3-hour football practice gave the enthusiastic young athletes an inspiring experience and a dream came true when they put on the shirts printed with their idols’ club name.

“I am very pleased to see these young athletes on the field. Events like this play a fundamental role in Hankook’s European and global strategy for Corporate Social Responsibility. We believe Hankook has become a leading global company through hard work, expertise, and dedication when it comes to manufacturing tyres. These are the values we wish to pass down to younger generations. Our partnership with Real Madrid, a team of experts with high reputation in their field, represents this intention: we both strongly believe it is our duty to do our best for the development of local communities and young talent all over Europe” - President of Hankook Tire Europe Han-Jun Kim commented.

In addition to the health benefits of an active lifestyle, group sports require commitment, determination, and teamwork – core values Hankook considers crucial for the well-being of society. Therefore, supporting sports events is a great fit for the company’s efforts to give children the joy of sports.

“Progress and responsibility are the priority values for both Real Madrid and Hankook, and it goes way beyond the pitch or tyre production. Our collaboration demonstrates what great success can be achieved when two great teams with the right intentions join forces. I would like to say thank you to Hankook Tire as a partner and friend, not just on my own, but on behalf of the whole team for this amazing opportunity to contribute to the development of children, the future generation.” - Real Madrid’s brand ambassador Álvaro Arbeola noted at the event.

“Training with the world’s greatest sports professionals will inspire young talents to give their best in the years to come. Creating such opportunities by supporting these special events, has been a pleasure for Hankook and a win for all of us - Attila Juhos, Director of Sales, Hankook Tire Budapest said.