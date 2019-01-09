Premium tyre maker Hankook kicks off the New Year with a broad portfolio of tyres. Both ultra-high-performance tyres as well as passenger car and truck tyres will be presented at the AutoZum in Salzburg at the end of January. A special highlight is the new UHP flagship, Ventus S1 evo 3, first presented to the public at the Essen Motor Show in late November 2018. The new tyre offers safe and sporty driving on both dry and wet surfaces. Among its credible features is the high steering precision and excellent handling behaviour. The developers put a special focus on reducing the rolling friction while maintaining the high mileage for which its predecessor has become known. The new UHP tyre will be available on the European market this spring. Hankook also presents its current tyres for truck and bus fleet owners. The Smart City AU04+, designed for use on electric buses, as well as traditionally powered vehicles, features a reinforced sidewall. This protects the tyre from excessive wear as a result of frequent curb contact. The Smart Work family of truck tyres including steering-axle tyres Smart Work AM11 and rear-axle tyres Smart Work DM11, was designed primarily to meet the needs of trucks delivering to construction sites. Among their considerable attributes is their good traction, not just on construction sites, but also on the road, such as high mileage, for example. Participation at the Salzburg exhibition is intended to further strengthen Hankook’s replacement tyre business in the Austrian market. "AutoZum is synonymous with new products and innovation. It is therefore an important meeting point for the industry and provides an excellent platform for expanding and intensifying our sales contacts in Austria,“ says Tassilo Rodlauer, Hankooks Sales Director in Austria. Tyre maker Hankook has been able to further expand upon its position as an established supplier of original equipment for leading European car makers in recent years. "We are delighted that the perception of our brand continues to stand out in Austria and Switzerland, and more and more customers in these markets put their trust in Hankook's premium tyres," underlines Rodlauer.