Hankook named as Supercar Fest 2019 official tyre partner

Fest, to be held at the historic Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb in the heart of the Worcestershire countryside. On Saturday 20th July 2019, from 8am until 10pm, many of the best modern day and classic supercars will be showcased with unrestricted access to the Supercar Paddock and the opportunity to get close to 150 of the world’s most exotic machines. Throughout the day there will be non-stop action on the famous hill with exclusive supercar, classic car and motorsport demo runs, concours d’Elégance, trade stands and live music. Also on display will be Hankooks new flagship tyre, the Ventus S1 Evo 3, which is an ultra-high-performance tyre for luxury as well as performance vehicles.

Brett Emerson, Managing Director of Hankook Tyre UK says, “When Hankook was approached to sponsor Supercar Fest at Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb which is the oldest motorsport venue in the world and still using the original course, we were delighted to be considered and saw this as a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the Hankook brand and our world class tyres to motoring enthusiasts and supercar owners. It seems very fitting given the strong links we have in Motorsport throughout the world including DTM, Renault Euro Cup, Supercar Challenge, British F4 and Radical to name a few.”

Hankook will be showcasing the latest DTM (German Touring Car Masters) racing car from BMW on Hankooks Ventus Race tyres. Hankook stands strong behind its world-class technology and global brand as an official and exclusive tyre partner of DTM since 2011.

For more information on this event or to buy tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/HankookSuperCarFest