Hankook Tyre UK presented its expanding portfolio of commercial vehicle tyres at the APSE Scotland Fleet, Waste & Ground Services Seminar which took place at the Hilton Coylumbridge in Aviemore from 14th to 17th May 2019. Once again, the trade exhibition and conference attracted hundreds of delegates with direct procurement responsibility from Councils across Scotland and the North of England.

The Hankook stand featured a wide range of information on tyre solutions including the SmartWork for on and off road and the SmartFlex range for regional haul which has been extended to offer a new trailer tyre. Both the SmartFlex and SmartWork are selected as Original Equipment for MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Scania trucks. Transport Managers who have social work vehicles in outlying areas that can be difficult to get to, took great interest in the range of 4x4 and SUV tyres for all-terrain driving in all weathers.

Tommy Traynor, Sales Manager for Scotland said: “We are proud of our record in supplying Council and Services vehicles. This is a challenging business, demanding all weather mobility, green transportation, rapid response and a justifiable drive for the most cost-effective solutions. Hankook has developed a range of products to deliver ‘no compromise’ performance in safety, traction, fuel and CO2 saving and also cost per mile. These are some of the reasons why Hankook is today the truck and bus tyre market leader in the UK.”

Brett Emerson, Managing Director for the UK said: “Hankook remains a well-recognised and respected tyre choice with many Councils as they look for cost-effective and unbiased transportation solutions to enable them to maximise value for money in every area of their business. We pride ourselves on providing reliable products for customers and linking this with excellent cost per mile figures.”

Brett further states: “The decision to fit Hankook tyres is the result of lengthy evaluations, which proved that Hankook tyres belong to the most attractive tyre fitment for many Councils with regard to tyre economics, reliability and eco-friendliness. This is echoed through our commercial tyre sales which shows continual year on year growth and testament to the quality and value of Hankook’s products.”