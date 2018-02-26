Hankook Tyre UK will be presenting their expanding portfolio of commercial vehicle tyres at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. Taking place from 24th to 26th April 2018 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the company’s stand will be located in Hall 5, number 5C60. The stand will be featuring a wide range of tyres including the SmartFlex for regional haul, and the SmartWork for on and off road, both of which are selected as Original Equipment for MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Scania trucks as well as Schmitz-Cargobull trailers. Furthermore, the premium tyre maker will be launching a new all-position bus tyre for city traffic.

David Thorp, UK Sales Manager for the commercial vehicle market said “As we are seen as the leader in the UK truck tyre replacement market, the CV Show is an important date in the Hankook calendar. We are delighted to be once again demonstrating our continued investment in research and development with a showcase of innovative tyre solutions.”

“Our share of the market has grown in recent years, thanks to our reputation for producing reliable tyres which companies need especially when priorities put increased emphasis on Total Cost of Ownership. Fleets looking to maximise value for money in every area of business have returned time and time again to Hankook, which prides itself on providing reliable products for customers and reasonable cost per mile figures.”