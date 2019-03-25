Premium tyre maker Hankook will be present at the Autopromotec from 22nd to 26th May again this year. On stand A70 in Hall 20 Hankook will show visitors to its complete range for cars, SUVs, light- and heavy-duty transport, trucks and buses. Once again, the company will demonstrate its innovative strength, showcasing its latest generation innovative products, including the most recent ultra-high-performance Ventus S1 evo 3, the all-season Hankook Kinergy 4S 2 and tyres for long-distance coaches, the SmartTouring AL22.

“Autopromotec is one of the most important international trade fairs for the automotive industry and again this year we shall have the opportunity of showing our range of new car and truck tyres to customers from all over Europe. We are expecting the trade fair to be very successful for the Italian market in terms of sales and image”, states Carlo Citarella, Managing Director of Hankook Tire Italia.

The new ultra-high-performance tyre for cars, the Ventus S1 evo 3, combines the excellent features of performance and comfort of the “S1 evo”, already shown in many independent tests and a remarkable improvement in environmental characteristics. During development of the tyre treads made by the premium tyre maker, safety always took priority as far as the engineers were concerned. For the third generation of the S1 evo, special attention has been given to further improve the adherence to wet surfaces, steering performance and precision. Other new products include Hankook’s most recent all-season tyre, the Kinergy 4S 2, created with a view to offering safe performance 365 days a year with no change of tyres. On the stand there will also be an area showcasing Laufenn, the tyre range from the second brand.

Bus tyres will also play a central role at the Bologna fair, including the tyre for long-distance coaches, the SmartTouring AL22, which is suitable for all positions, guaranteeing excellent performance with regard to braking and a comfortable drive. The individual layers of the belt are placed structurally, so that heat production, when driving, is reduced to the minimum when compared to conventional tyres. This effect not only reduces rolling resistance with consequent savings on fuel, but it also considerably prolongs the lifetime of the tyre. Moreover, it possesses good winter characteristics, bearing the symbol 3PMSF.

As a demonstration of Hankook’s great commitment to future mobility, the futuristic “Flexup”, “Shiftrac” and “Autobine” tyres will be at the stand, having been shown at the 2017 IAA show. Taking their inspiration from the project “Connect to the Connected World”, these tyres were developed in collaboration with the students at the University of Cincinnati. As part of a sponsored project, Hankook has awarded the Hankook Tire Innovation Award to students from the world’s leading design universities for the best tyre innovations for the past five years. By showing the prize-winning drafts “Flexup”, “Shiftrac” and “Autobine”, Hankook highlights the change of mobility in cities of the future and presents potential innovative technologies for tyres. Included in these are mobility concepts such as car sharing, autonomous driving and networked vehicles.