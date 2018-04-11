Premium tyre maker Hankook is extending its range for city buses by a new tyre line: SmartCity AU04+. The bus tyre for city traffic impresses through efficient fuel consumption and maximum wear resistance. The tread design has been adapted and has an improved rib spacing, stabilising 3D tread blocks and optimised zigzag grooves ensure outstanding traction without restricting mileage. The constant starting and stopping in city traffic puts a heavy and irregular load on bus tyres.

“For this reason, Hankook has adapted the shoulder width and design for the SmartCity AU04+, thus guaranteeing more even wear. The improved structure of the new tread compound makes the tyre much more heat-resistant, thus reducing wear and make a longer service life possible," adds Klaus Krause (Dipl.-Ing), Hankook’s Vice President and Head of the European Technical Center in Hanover.

The safety aspect is a major factor for Hankook during tyre development. The entire city tyre range from Hankook implements this claim. Like the AU03+, the SmartCity AU04+ is characterised by a reinforced sidewall. This protects the tyre from damage following contact with kerbstones. In addition, all three city bus tyre models have impressive brake distance values; the AU04+ stands out particularly through its excellent behaviour in wet road conditions due to the improved sipe arrangement. The deep sidewall indicator on the SmartCity AU04+ makes it easier to determine the tyre condition and thus supports timely damage prevention.

The SmartCity AU04+ is available in size 275/70R22.5 and has the M+S marking as well as the 3PMSF symbol (3 Peak Mountain Snowflake).