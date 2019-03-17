Hankook Tyre UK shall be presenting their expanding portfolio of commercial vehicle tyres at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. Taking place from 30th April to 2nd May 2019 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the company’s stand will be located in Hall 5, number 5B50. The stand will again be featuring a wide range of tyres, including the SmartWork for on and off road and the SmartFlex range for regional haul which has been extended to offer a new trailer tyre. Both the SmartFlex and SmartWork are selected as Original Equipment for MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Scania trucks.

Brett Emerson, Managing Director for the UK said “Our share of the market has grown considerably in recent years, thanks to our reputation for producing outstanding tyres delivering superb mileage and reliability which is just what businesses need especially when the focus is on Total Cost of Ownership. Fleets looking to maximise value for money in every area of their business have returned time and time again to Hankook, which prides itself on providing reliable products for customers and linking this with excellent cost per mile figures.”

“As a result, we are viewed as the leader in the UK truck tyre replacement market, so the CV Show is an important date in the Hankook calendar. We are delighted to be once again demonstrating our continued investment in research and development to deliver value to our customers.”

Hankook remains a well-recognised and respected tyre choice for many UK based Blue Chip logistics companies characterised for most expedient, cost-effective and unbiased transportation solutions. The decision to fit Hankook tyres is the result of lengthy evaluations, which proved that Hankook tyres belong to the most attractive tyre fitment for many fleets with regard to tyre economics, reliability and eco-friendliness. This is echoed through the premium tyre maker’s commercial tyre sales which shows continual year on year growth, testament to the quality and value of Hankook’s products and services.

To showcase the commitment of Hankook to be a driving force in the future mobility, the Hankook stand will also feature the concept tyres from the 2018 Hankook Tyre Design Innovation Programme 'Extend Future Life Beyond Mobility'. Designed by students from the Royal College of Art in London, the futuristic tyres present a vision of future mobility through tyres. Hankook Tyre UK looks forward to welcoming visitors to the Hankook stand (Hall 5, Stand 5B50) between 8.30 am and 5.00 pm.