Hankook presents pioneering developments at the IAA 2017

Hankook Tyre will again be exhibiting at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, the world's largest motor show on 230.000sqm with an expected 932,000 visitors. In line with the “Future Now” motto of this year’s show, the company will present the tyre technologies of tomorrow at its fair booth. Alongside design ideas for the mobility concepts of the future, the focus will be on innovations in premium original fitment tyres and the current winter tyre line-up.

The premium tyre maker will be exhibiting in Hall 8, Booth C26 at the 67th International Motor Show (IAA) from the 12th to 24th September 2017. Hankook has become an increasingly established name in the European tyre market as original equipment supplier for leading car manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Porsche and VW. The company’s growth is also reflected in the opening of the new development centre in Korea, the “Technodome” and the company’s own European testing ground for winter tyres in Finland, the “Technotrac”. In accordance with this year’s IAA motto, Hankook’s booth focuses on the latest trends and developments in the market. Alongside the presentation of a new summer product, the latest line-up in winter tyres will be on show. This includes the eco-friendly high-performance winter tyre series i*cept which has been extended by several sizes; this winter tyres series has been developed using a special silica compound for central and western European conditions. Visitors to the Hankook booth can also experience “Future Now” in the Next Driving Lab simulator. The driving experience features the futuristic concept tyre “Ball Pin Tyre”, and can be simulated on a large screen with an interactive 360-degree view. At win.hankooktire.com all IAA visitors have the chance to win an exclusive Hankook IAA VIP package for two, a set of tyres or entrance tickets to the trade fair. Visitors to the Hankook booth can additionally look forward to interviews and autographs with football players from Champions League Team Borussia Dortmund, popular TV presenter Sidney Hoffmann from German automobile TV Show PS Profis, and the current DTM drivers. For all UEL football fans, the official UEFA Europa League trophy will also be on display. More details will be published nearer the date at www.facebook.com/hankookreifen/.

