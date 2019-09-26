Hankook represented in DJSI World for the fourth time in succession

Premium tyre maker Hankook has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World (DJSI World) for the fourth time in a row, once again proving to be one of the world's leading sustainability companies. The 2019 DJSI World includes 318 companies, representing 12.6% of the world's top 2,526 companies.

In 2019, Hankook received outstanding ratings in Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, Supply Chain Management and Materiality for its continued commitment to sustainability issues. Through seven internal Corporate Social Responsibility committees, the tyre maker communicates its sustainability vision to its employees and promotes further improvement of company-wide CSR activities.

Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe, says: “Our listing in DJSI-World, the most influential global index for sustainability and corporate investment, for the fourth year in a row, demonstrates that our efforts to improve sustainability are having an impact and are being recognized. We will maintain our strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and continue to advance our sustainable activities, particularly in Europe”.

In 2018, the tyre maker adopted specific guidelines to ensure the economic, ecological and social sustainability of the natural rubber value chain. Since then, the company has been working with a diverse supply chain to further improve factors such as human rights, environmental protection and transparency, productivity and the quality of natural rubber. This year, Hankook also received the status of an exemplary company within the framework of the EU-Korea Emissions Trading Scheme Project. The recognition reflects the continuous efforts of the premium tyre maker to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change and to take pollution into account when making internal investment decisions.

Hankook is also involved in many social projects around the globe. Since 2012, for example, numerous non-profit organizations, including the Red Cross, disaster relief and the national ambulance service, have been supported with free tyres at the European production site in Hungary. Over the past seven years, more than 16,000 tyres have been donated to more than 1,300 non-profit organizations. The British subsidiary Hankook Tyre Co. UK has been supporting the international organisation Transaid for 13 years in order to further develop the infrastructure in developing countries.

The DJSI is the world's leading sustainability and investment index. It awards certificates to outstanding companies by comprehensively evaluating the activities of corporate management from financial, ecological, ethical and social aspects. It was jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.