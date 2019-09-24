Premium tyre maker Hankook presents the new Winter i*cept LV for vans and transporters for the new winter season. The latest model of the popular and high-performance i*cept series convinces not only with its special winter suitability but also with significantly increased mileage and therefore good economy: The Hankook engineers achieved an increase in mileage of about 10% compared to conventional models, including a wider tread design. An optimised groove structure on the shoulder block prevents irregular wear and contributes to increased mileage and economy, which is of particular interest to fleet managers. The Hankook Winter i*cept LV will initially be introduced in a total of 24 sizes from 15 - 17 inches with tread widths from 175 - 235 mm and aspect ratios from 75 - 60 in the R and T speed indices. Hankook is also expanding its portfolio for the van and light truck category with the newVantra ST AS 2, an all-season tyre with the 3PMSF symbol. The new Vantra ST AS 2 shows its strengths particularly on road surfaces common in urban areas during the cold season and, with its specially developed "Ice-Philic-Technology", ensures increased grip even at lower temperatures. This innovation in Hankook’s all-season tyre line-up is now available on the European market in 15 sizes from 14 to 16 inches with tread widths of 185 - 235 mm and aspect ratios of 80 - 60 in the speed indices Q, R, S, T and H. Further sizes are currently under development. In addition, the existing winter line-up in the passenger car segment has been further revised. The ultra-high-performance Winter i*cept evo 2 and Winter i*cept evo 2 SUVtreads with asymmetrical tread design, specially developed for wintry road conditions in Central and Western Europe, ensure sporty, comfortable handling on wet and dry roads as well as good traction and braking performance even on snowy surfaces. The Hankook Winter i*cept evo 2 is available in a total of 116 sizes from 15 - 20 inches with tread widths from 185 - 295 mm and aspect ratios from 30 - 65 in the speed indices T, H, V and W, mainly as a version with increased load capacity (extra load ‒ XL). The Hankook Winter i*cept evo 2 SUV is available in 50 sizes from 15 – 21 inches with tread widths from 215 – 315 mm and aspect ratios from 35 - 75 in the speed indices T to W. Different dimensions are also offered with HRS (Hankook Runflat System) technologies or as Hankook SEALGUARD®. The Winter i*cept RS 2, specially developed for compact and mid-range cars and optimised for the winter conditions prevailing in Central and Western Europe, is now available in 67 sizes from 13 - 17 inches with tread widths from 135 - 225 mm, conditions and aspect ratios from 80 - 45 in the T, H and V speed indices. In addition, Hankook has restructured and further expanded its all-season line-up for passenger cars and SUVs for the 2019 season. With the all-season Kinergy 4S 2 for passenger cars and Kinergy 4S 2 X for SUVs, Hankook offers an alternative for use in predominantly urban areas. The V-shaped tread pattern and ultra-modern tread compound, which, among other things, comprise natural oil components, ensure stable driving and braking behaviour throughout the year across the various temperature ranges that regularly occur in Europe. For the 2019/2020 winter season, Hankook offers the Kinergy 4S 2 in 54 dimensions from 14 to 19 inches with aspect ratios in 70 to 35 and tread widths from 165 to 255 mm in the T, H, V, W and Y speed ranges. The Kinergy 4S 2 X is currently available in ten sizes from 17 to 20 inches with aspect ratios in 65 - 45 and tread widths from 215 to 275 mm in the H, V and W speed indices.