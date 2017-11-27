The Essen Motorshow will once again be a highlight in the sporting calendars of motorsport and tuning fans this year. For the 13th consecutive year, premium tyre maker Hankook will be exhibiting at the show with a 300 square meter stand from 1st to 10th December 2017. Hankook’s line up of Ultra High Performance (UHP) tyres demonstrates the company’s leading position in delivering tyres for fast cars and the tuning segment. The display will feature Ultra High Performance (UHP) tyres from the Ventus-Line, S1 evo², S1 evo² SUV, V12 evo² and the classic S1 evo.

Korean grid girls will welcome visitors to the Hankook stand C100 in Hall 10. While Hankook’s tyres, also being exclusively supplied to DTM, are guaranteed to stand out during the show as they are fitted on the Ferrari 488 Challenge, the BMW M4 GT4 and the Lamborghini Huracán Performante. The company’s futuristic concept tyres will also be featured; innovative tyre designs that have been developed for future mobility under the project “Connect to the Connected World”.

“As the second largest show after the IAA, the Essen Motorshow offers car enthusiasts a meeting point with a unique atmosphere. As one of the top five tyre producers for volume worldwide and tyre partner for international racing series, the Essen Motorshow provides Hankook with the opportunity to present its broad spectrum of high-performance tyres to our dealers, customers and automotive fans,” says Dietmar Olbrich, Hankook’s Vice President for Sales and Marketing in German-speaking markets.