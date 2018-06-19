Neu-Isenburg, Germany, 19 June 2018 – As in previous years, premium tyre maker Hankook is again involved in the ADAC Truck Grand Prix with a powerful display for its customers at the Nürburgring. On a total area of 500 square metres, the company will be presenting its popular tyre sizes of the e-cube MAX, SmartControl, SmartFlex, SmartCity and SmartTouring product lines in the exclusive hospitality zone and in the Hankook Brand World, which is accessible to all visitors. In addition, the triple European truck racing champion Jochen Hahn will be showcasing selected Hankook truck tyres for his fans outside the team marquee and is also involved in the tyre maker’s event activities on site. “I am looking forward to appearing as a brand ambassador for Hankook again this year. The Hankook truck products have completely convinced me in terms of mileage, fuel efficiency and quality.”

“We have further expanded our fleet and original fitment business in the truck segment since last year, so once again we are providing a strong presence at this year’s Truck Grand Prix.,” explains Manfred Zoni, Hankook’s Truck Sales Director for the German-speaking markets. The product highlights at this year’s event include the fuel-efficient e-cube MAX tyre line for regional and long-haul traffic in the low-line sizes of the 40, 50 and 55 series, and for the first time, the immediately available 295/55R22.5 for the drive axle DL10+ e-cube MAX which is designed especially for the requirements of high-volume transport. With its small diameter, the tyre lowers the coupling height of the tractor engine, increasing the inner load height and allowing full utilisation of the three-metre high loading platform. In addition, the new SmartTouring and SmartCity bus portfolio will be on show at the Hankook presentation area. “Here in the Eifel region we would like to present our customers and visitors with our latest developments and are looking forward to a successful weekend together.”