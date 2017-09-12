Premium tyre maker Hankook is supplying original fitment tyres both for the Opel Insignia Grand Sport saloon and for the Sports Tourer estate models. One of the ex works tyre options for the 2017 model is the ultra-high-performance tyre Ventus S1 evo2 in size 245/45 R18 96W, which already comes with the advanced Hankook “sound absorber®” technology.



The sporty and elegant Opel/Vauxhall flagship with up to 260 hp under the bonnet, stands for driving pleasure without compromising comfort. To match the new sportiness of the Opel Insignia Hankook engineers have developed a tyre that befits the characteristics of the car in every aspect. The optimised high-grip silica tread compound guarantees reduced rolling resistance and therefore contributes to an improved ecological footprint. The sophisticated technology of the tyre with its lightweight carcass provides maximum tread contact under all conditions. The innovative, DTM-inspired 3-layer block design with its special staircase arrangement of the outer rib blocks also ensures an evenly gripping tyre contact area throughout the entire tyre lifetime, thereby guaranteeing very good traction and braking performance on both wet and dry roads.

In order to further optimise cavity noise and improve the comfort characteristics of the Opel Insignia even further, the Hankook developers adapted the company’s own silent tyre “sound absorber®” technology. With this, a special polyurethane foam inlay sheet which prevents cavity noise is applied to the inside of the tread. Opel/Vauxhall has chosen the Ventus S1 evo2 as a tyre combining high suspension comfort, a very low rolling noise and reduced rolling resistance. As always with Hankook, the focus was on safety features during development therefore the tyre has wider tread grooves leading to enhanced aquaplaning characteristics as well as a high grip on both wet and dry roads.