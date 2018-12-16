Premium tyre maker Hankook and Renault Sport Racing will get off to a flying start in 2019 at the French Circuit Paul Ricard in the Formula Renault Eurocup. Together with the presentation of the new Renault Sport Racing formula vehicle, Hankook Tire will become the exclusive tyre partner for the Formula Renault Eurocup. Thanks to this signed and sealed partnership, the tyre maker will be represented in the racing series at prestigious racing tracks throughout Europe. These include Silverstone, Monza, Hockenheim and Monaco. Ten different teams compete against each other in these races. Each race lasts 30 minutes and at the end of the season, the best three drivers and the teams with the highest number of points will receive prizes.

In addition, the young drivers will be driving for the “Top Rookie” title. This season all rookie drivers will be competing for the Hankook Trophy 2019. Newcomers to the racing scene can prove their skills on the racing track at these events and there are Hankook racing tyres to be won in every race.

Motorsport Director Manfred Sandbichler confirms, “We are looking forward to a long-term co-operation with Renault Sport Racing. This collaboration is a further highlight in Hankook’s European motorsport commitment. As of 2019, Hankook will be part of the Formula Renault, and we are proud to partner with a car maker that shares the same philosophy of promoting aspiring motorsport talents."

Benoît Nogier, Racing Director at Renault Sport Racing also comments, “We are delighted to sign this partnership with Hankook. Renault Sport Racing and Hankook Tire share common goals in the detection and promotion of talented young race car drivers in an affordable environment. The Formula Renault Eurocup embodies this philosophy and we are looking forward to benefitting from the extremely versatile know-how developed by Hankook at all levels just when our new car will be introduced. In addition to their varied experience and diversity in the feeder series and international championships, our joint initiatives will make it even easier for young talents to use the Formula Renault as a gateway to the elite, which is fully in line with our mission.”