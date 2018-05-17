Ahead of the celebrations at the final of the UEFA Europa League, Hankook Tire Europe and Europe’s largest professional club football competition announce the extension of their contract for a further three years.

With great excitement, fans across the world and consumers follow the fortunes of their local football club in this competition, which gives clubs from 55 countries the opportunity to face each other in a total of 205 matches each season. This commitment enables the tyre manufacturer to address a huge number of potential customers through the emotional vehicle of football. At the start of the 2018-19 season, the presence of premium brand Hankook will be further enhanced around the matches in the stadiums and online. Alongside the 'Man of the Match' at the Final, Hankook will also be presenting the 'Player of the Week' on UEFA.com chosen by the public each match week via online voting.

Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe, comments: “The UEFA Europa League is an important part of our sports marketing strategy. Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and plays a major role in the European countries with high tyre sales potential in particular. Today’s final in Lyon will be watched live by an estimated 60 million people – we are very pleased that Hankook will not only be part of this major event today, but that we are continuing our successful partnership with the UEFA Europa League until the 2020-21 season.”

Commenting on the announcement, Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director of UEFA Events SA, said: “This is the second time that I am proud to announce that Hankook has renewed their sponsorship of the UEFA Europa League, the last time being on the eve of the Final in Warsaw 2015, and we remain wholly committed to ensuring the partnership continues to be a success for both parties. Through the exclusive Hankook back stadium tours and via VIP ticket raffles, Hankook has been able to expand the enjoyment of the UEFA Europa League outside of traditional fans, bringing unique benefits to many more people over the course of the past six seasons. We look forward to continuing the strong partnership until 2021 and indeed further into the future. Today’s Final in Lyon marks the start of this commitment and we look forward to working together even closer over the next three years.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, Han-Jun Kim, President, Hankook Tire Europe

