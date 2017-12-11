Hankook Tire Appoints New CEO

Hankook Tire has announced a new executive appointment. The Premium tyre maker has appointed Soo-Il Lee (55) as President & Chief Executive Officer of Hankook Tire. The appointment will come into effect on 1st January 2018

Mr. Lee will oversee the management of Hankook Tire using his experience gained through executive positions at Hankook Tire across the globe. He acted as Managing Director of Hankook France from 2001 till 2003. In 2006 he took over the position as Director of the global marketing department. Furthermore, his services as Chief Operating Officer of Hankook Tire America (from 2009 till 2012) and China (from 2013 till 2016), as well as the global Headquarters’ Chief Marketing & Corporate Management Officer (since 2017) contributed to Mr. Lee’s comprehensive knowledge of the company. Drawing on his global expertise, Hankook Tire will continue its professional management system that began in 1988 with the focus on accelerating the company's growth to become a global top tier company.

Along with President Lee's appointment, the company has restructured its organisation further to respond to the needs of the global markets and its customers with greater dexterity. Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman Seung-Hwa Suh (69), who has served in this position since 2007 and has led the company’s growth during the last ten years, will retire and continue as a counsel to Hankook Tire’s management.