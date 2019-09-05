Premium tyre maker Hankook was selected as a finalist in the automotive and transportation category at the world-class International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2019 held on 21st August in Chicago, USA. Hankook was commended for its concept tyres Hexonic and HLS-23.

The Hexonic is a tyre for completely autonomous car-sharing vehicles and guarantees enhanced driving comfort. Built-in scanners analyse the road in real time using seven separate sensors on the tyre tread. Conditions such as grip, temperature and road surface are detected and the tyre treads adapted accordingly. The HLS-23 was developed for automated logistics systems and the tyres use sensors to mutually monitor their position between the vehicles and maintain a constant distance apart. In addition, the tyre ensures a reliable driving performance and thus contributes to problem-free automatic goods deliveries.

Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe said, “We are delighted to be awarded by IDEA, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. The award from IDEA 2019 has enabled Hankook to demonstrate its innovative design leadership to the world. We will continue our efforts to improve our cutting-edge technology and competitiveness as a global leading company.”

In February, Hankook came first in the Professional Concept and Product catagories at 'iF Design Awards 2019'. The three winning tyres were the Hexonic and HLS-23 as well as the Kinergy 4S 2, Hankook’s all-season passenger car tyre. The two concept tyres, Hexonic and HLS-23 were designed in conjunction with students from the London Royal College of Art (RCA) within the context of the “Design Innovation” research and development project and have already been showcased at several international trade fairs. Moreover, in March, the company was crowned the winner of the Product Design category at the Red Dot Awards 2019 for its new ultra-high-performance flagship tyre, Ventus S1 evo 3.

The annual IDEA Awards are organised by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) and are one of the top three reputable international design awards along with the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. The best design is selected every year through comprehensive evaluation of various judging criteria including design innovation, user experience, and benefit to society.