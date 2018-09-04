Hankook Tire France becomes sponsor of AS Monaco

Monaco, 3rd September 2018 The newly signed partnership for the next two years is designed to multiply Hankook’s visibility sustained by the popularity of AS Monaco, who finished the previous season on positon two in Ligue 1. The Club, founded in 1924, does not only offer a long tradition and broad fan base to extend the tyre manufacturer’s level of awareness, it also perfectly matches Hankook’s brand philosophy. Hankook will benefit from a strong presence in the Louis II Stadium at home matches in Ligue 1, with its logo on LED panels, as well as fixed brandings. The Club, who has won eight league titles and five Coupe de France trophies, will also feature the Hankook logo in all interviews, as well as on top of the player’s bench and the Club’s coaches. The home games will also allow Hankook to set up a high-end hospitality and thus enlarge the engagement with customers. Naturally involved in motorsports to highlight the quality and performance of its tyres, Hankook has also made the choice of football to feed its communication and development strategy. "We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Hankook, with whom we share the ambition to be at the forefront of performance to offer our fans, and our customers, a unique experience and emotions. In addition, this association with a leading international company in its sector, emphasizes the increasing attractiveness of the club and will allow each of our brands to strengthen its reputation and continue to grow", adds Vadim Vasilyev, Vice President CEO of AS Monaco. Mr Jong Woo KIM, Managing Director of Hankook Tire France stresses: "We are very proud to be involved with AS Monaco FC, with whom we share the culture of innovation, high-end standards and a vision of the performance that links creativity and efficiency. Our ambition is to strengthen our image as one of the top tyre brands in the world and extend our market share in France. This partnership is a great tool to reach our goals. " Hankook is original fitment manufacturer to Audi, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, KIA, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Porsche, Seat, Scania, Skoda and Volkswagen among others, and is well established with its premium products in the automotive sector. In terms of its marketing strategy, the tyre manufacturer relies on a multi-level concept which is made up of local, continental and global sponsoring commitments. This way, individual market situations can be integrated in an optimum way and customer loyalty and the visibility of the brand can be supported through specific measures. Thus, for example, Hankook has been a global sponsor of Real Madrid C.F. since 2016 and is involved in the UEFA Europa League throughout Europe. On a local level, the German subsidiary sponsors Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, while the Czech branch sponsors Sparta Prague and the Russian Hankook office, Spartak Moscow.