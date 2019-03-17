Premium tyre maker Hankook officially equips the visionary vehicle system “microSNAP” by Rinspeed with a tyre from its Flagship-UHP Ventus S1 evo line in the size 195/40R17. The new micro vehicle system combines chassis and bodies only temporarily and so allows for a more flexible and sustainable usage which is supported by Hankook’s high performance tyre with balanced environmental properties. Rinspeed’s new “microSNAP” is a micro vehicle system with interchangeable chassis and bodies. The unit is envisioned to deliver both goods and passengers autonomously and quickly to their destination. The chassis and the body are mated only for their current purpose and can be separated easily when needed. The electric vehicle is full of technical and visual treats by a network of renowned companies. As one of them, Hankook is officially equipping the “microSNAP” with a tyre from its premium Ventus S1 evo line. “We are very happy about the new partnership with Hankook. As a company with dynamic and futuristic ideas, like the currently presented tyres of the research and development project ‘Design Innovation’, they strive to develop ideas which go beyond the limits of today’s tyre and mobility developments and complement our “microSNAP” project.“, says Frank M. Rinderknecht, CEO of Rinspeed. "Being the official partner on this visionary micro vehicle proves Hankook’s technological know-how on shaping the future of mobility”, says Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe. “With our own design challenge, we are constantly working on developing creative and efficient solutions for the mobility of the future.” This spring, the Ventus S1 evo 3, the third generation of the successful Ventus series as original equipment tyre for world-wide premium car makers, is launched. Like its predecessors, it offers a very safe and sporty comfortable driving experience in both dry and wet conditions. The S1 evo 3 as the latest member of the Hankook Ventus family, which celebrated its market launch back in 1994 with the original “Ventus”, sets a new focus. It particularly concentrates on the area of environmental protection and resource conservation, without compromising safety relevant criteria.