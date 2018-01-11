Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook has announced the launch of its ‘2018 Design Innovation’ project. Held every two years, the Design Innovation project realises the infinite possibilities of a tyre through designing creative and realistic alternatives to driving.

2018 Design Innovation’ will be held under the theme of ‘Extending Future Life Beyond Mobility’. In 2035, human life is expected to be more connected to technologically advanced systems such as artificial intelligence and robotics. Future mobility in this era will likely not be limited to transporting a person to a different location, but will also expand to providing new experiences and values to the traditional mobility environment. As such, the participants of the project will be asked to create a new tyre concept using autonomous driving technology, proposing a whole new experience to the future of driving.

In association with the prestigious UK’s Royal College of Art in London, over 10 students majoring in vehicle design will participate in the project. They will be required to present a 3D model of a future tyre, including tyre, wheel, and exterior design. The project starts in January and concludes at the end of March. Selected entries will be animated and actual size mock-ups created ready for the award ceremony in September.