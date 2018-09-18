Hankook Tire listed in DJSI World for three consecutive years

Hankook Tire announced that the company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices (DJSI World) for the third consecutive year, strengthening its status as one of the most sustainable tyre companies in the world.

Amongst 2,521 companies in the auto components industry subjected to DJSI’s assessment, Hankook Tire has been ranked as one of the most outstanding companies for three consecutive years. They scored high marks in the areas of environmental policy and management systems, supply chain management, corporate citizenship and philanthropy. In codes of business conduct, Hankook Tire has shown a great advancement. All in all, Hankook Tire has performed outstandingly in all three dimensions of economic, environmental and social management.

Company-wide proactive and continuous CSR activities seem to have resulted in such a feat. Hankook Tire has been setting challenging goals and collaborating with various stakeholders around the world to leave a positive mark on society.

In 2018, they established a mid-to-long-term roadmap for research focusing on sustainability – Renewable, Recycling, Reusable and Reducing – to ensure the use of its products lead to environmental improvement. The ultimate goal of this roadmap is to develop tyres made entirely of sustainable raw materials by 2045. In addition, from the end of 2017, Hankook Tire has been working towards improving natural rubber sustainability through the entire commercial chain including farmers, traders and processors. It has been collaborating with the global tyre industry‘s renowned consultants: NGOs, natural rubber suppliers, producers and core customers to establish Hankook Tire’s own Natural Rubber Sustainability (NRS) policy. The company is also striving to create an even safer and healthier workplace environment by establishing pre-filtering processes for internationally regulated chemicals for example.

“Being included in the DJSI World for the third consecutive year is a great honor itself but also proves they are heading the right way with its sustainability efforts,” said Hyun Bum Cho, President & CEO of Hankook Tire, “We fully recognize that surviving in this fast changing environment as a global top tier company requires improved performance in all dimensions; economic, environmental and social. Moving forward, Hankook Tire will continue its innovation and challenge both in and out of the company to drive positive growth in each and every part of the world.”

The DJSI is the most influential global index that assesses corporate sustainabilty and investment. It tracks all corporate aspects including the financial, environmental, and social influences. It was jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM. The DJSI is composed of sustainability leaders in each industry group as identified through a corporate sustainability assessment.

In July, Hankook Tire received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from global auto brand Groupe Renault at its 2018 Supplier Award ceremony. This further emphasises that Hankook Tire promotes world-class sustainability as one of the most sustainable global tyre companies.