Premium tyre maker Hankook announced that the company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World (DJSI World) for the second consecutive year, strengthening its status as one of the most sustainable tyre companies in the world. The DJSI, launched in 1999 as a joint product of S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, is the first global index to track financial, environmental, and social influence of global top 2,500 companies in terms of market capitalisation. The DJSI includes sustainability leaders in each industry group who were identified through a corporate sustainability assessment. Due to Hankook Tire’s continuous effort to improve its sustainability, the company has been included in the DJSI World Class for the second consecutive year. Since the company’s inclusion in the index in 2016, Hankook Tire has engaged proactively in CSR initiatives with its employees through seven different CSR committees within the company. As a responsible corporate entity, Hankook Tire established its Integrated CSR Management System to promote its numerous corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The company’s CSR Management System is the core of Hankook Tire’s CSR commitments. It consists of a Strategy Committee in which the top management discusses directions of sustainable business strategy, and a Steering Committee which comprises seven committees that carry out sustainable business operations. The committees include the Product Environment Committee, EHS-e (Environment, Health & Safety and Energy) Committee, Employee Committee, Ethics Management Committee, Legal Compliance Committee, Corporate Philanthropy Committee as well as Supplier Committee. At the end of 2016 Hankook Tire’s CSR Vision 2020 Roadmap, which includes mid- and long-term goals, was set up to exceed the establishment and implementation of short-term targets for each year,. This roadmap features step-by-step annual implementation of goals to improve its viability. In line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hankook Tire also plans to fulfill its social responsibilities by focusing on the following four goals: Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, and Climate Action. In 2016, through its officially certified subsidiary for the disabled, Hankook Donggeurami Partners Co., Ltd., the company increased the employment rate of the disabled by nearly twice as much as in 2015, providing indirect employment for people with disabilities. In addition, through the Hankook Tire Welfare Foundation, founded in 1990, the company has been carrying out various charitable activities, including employee volunteer activities. The company supports social welfare organisations that focus on issues such as medical welfare, children and youth in crisis or children from low income families. “Being included in the DJSI World Class for the second consecutive year is a great honour and proves Hankook Tire’s capability as a globally sustainable company,” said Mr. Seung Hwa Suh, Vice Chairman and CEO of Hankook Tire. He added, “Hankook Tire not only promises to achieve the CSR Roadmap by 2020, but we will also fulfill our responsibility as a global top-tier company.”