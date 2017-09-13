Hankook Tire showcases award winning futuristic concept tyres

­

Global tyre company Hankook brings futuristic concept tyres to the 2017 IAA in Frankfurt. Each of the five concept tyres reflects Hankook’s design philosophy to develop innovative technology that will affect the future of driving. The tyres were designed in line with the theme ‘Connect to the Connected World’, where the company aims to predict mobility changes in future mega cities and present a vision of future mobility with tyres. This includes car sharing, autonomous driving and connected cars. Hankook Tire’s 2016 Design Innovation – the company’s exclusive sponsorship program for the world’s leading design universities - collaborated with the University of Cincinnati to design the five futuristic concept tyres. Featured are ‘Magfloat’ for flexible single user mobility based on magnetic field extensions, ‘Flexup’ for single user mobility that can freely ascend stairs and ‘iPlay’, a two wheel single user mobility. The ‘Shiftrac’ allows for strong cornering whilst the ‘Autobine’ can attach and detach the tyres from the body according to the number of passengers. “The IAA is a great venue for showcasing our innovative concept tyres because it is where the best in the industry come together,” said Mr. Seung Hwa Suh, Vice Chairman & CEO of Hankook Tire and added, “We are pleased to be leading the future mobility trend and look forward to revealing our futuristic concept tyres. Hankook Tire will continue to do its best to lead the tyre industry with our global top-tier technology.” Hankook’s concept tyres have been continuously recognized for design excellence with leading global design awards. In 2015 and 2016, the Boostrac, HyBlade and Alpike were awarded at the Red Dot Luminary, iF Gold and IDEA Awards, followed by the Flexup and Shiftrac which received bronze and finalist awards at the 2017 IDEA Awards. Visitors to this year’s IAA in Frankfurt will have a chance to see Hankook’s futuristic tyres Flexup, Shiftrac and Autobine, at Hall 8, Booth C26.