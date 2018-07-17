Hankook Tire has been awarded the Corporate Social Responsibility Award by Groupe Renault, receiving the highest score in the Purchasing Sustainability sector. The tyre maker will continue its strategy of forming partnerships with global automotive brands based on top tier technology and continuous innovation.

Seoul, Korea / Neu-Isenburg, Germany, July 16, 2018 – Premium tyre maker Hankook received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from global auto brand Groupe Renault at its Supplier Award ceremony.

Groupe Renault holds the Supplier Award ceremony annually to award its global partners for their most notable value. This year, it awarded 12 enterprises in five sectors: Best Service, Design, Innovation, Purchasing sustainability, and Quality.

Hankook Tire was selected as an outstanding company in the Purchasing Sustainability sector. This sector is evaluated on a wide range of factors that are related to corporate social responsibility, including the environment, health and safety, human rights, ethics management and actions against climate, etc. In particular, Hankook Tire received the highest score in social contribution, nominated as Highest Supplier and recognised for its global commitment in sustainable management.

“Hankook Tire will continue to form strategic partnerships with global automotive manufacturers based on global top tier technology and continuous innovation,” said Hyun Jun Cho, Head of OE Division. “Furthermore, we will consistently enhance efforts to resolve environmental and social issues as a sustainability management business.”

In addition to the partnership with Groupe Renault, Hankook Tire is currently supplying OE tyres to approximately 310 models of 45 global vehicle brands based on world-class technology and quality. It is supplying OE tyres among others to luxury and sporty cars such as Audi TT RS4, RS5, BMW 1/3/5 and 7 series, Ford’s Mustang, Mercedes-Benz C and E-Class, premium SUVs such as Audi Q7/SQ7, BMW X5, BMW new X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLK, also world’s best-selling vehicles such as Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and high-end brands such as Porsche.