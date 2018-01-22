Hankook Tires as Original Fitment on the new Citroën C3 Aircross

With sales figures on the SUV market increasing all the time, Citroën has launched the C3 Aircross on the market, a compact SUV version that feels at home both in town as well as on light terrain. The French manufacturer has decided to include summer and all-weather tyres from Hankook in its list of approved original fitment tyres. There is a choice of Hankook tyres - the Kinergy 4S (all-weather) in the sizes 195/60 R16 89H, 205/60 R16 92H and 215/50 R17 91H as well as Ventus Prime³ in size 205/60 R16 92H (summer).

The Citroën C3 Aircross stands for a young, lively design. Thanks to a high personalisation factor, it also impresses with a whole host of different customisation options. The choice of driving modes (including standard, sand, terrain, snow) guarantee best possible support when driving on and off tarmac roads in wide ranging weather conditions. Alongside very good driving characteristics, the development engineers’ requirement specification for the new Citroën compact SUV included low consumption and the related low pollutant emission.

“We are looking forward to a strengthened relationship with the second largest car manufacturer in Europe, now adding the Citroën brand as well,” said Tony Lee, Vice President Marketing & Sales at Hankook Tire Europe. “Since we deliver original fitment tyres to the sister brands Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot, we see great potential for more intensified cooperation, particularly on the European market, which is very important for us.”