Hankook Tyre appoints Brett Emerson as new UK Managing Director

Hankook Tyre UK has announced the appointment of Brett Emerson as UK Managing Director at the Daventry based operation. Mr Emerson has extensive knowledge of the tyre industry, and coupled with the experience gained as Hankook’s UK Sales Director for nearly five years, he shall continue to successfully expand Hankook’s presence in the UK market.

"We are convinced that with Mr Emerson we have made the best choice for this position,” says Tony Lee, Vice President Marketing & Sales at Hankook Tire Europe. “With 30 years of working experience in the UK Tyre industry and his already existing attachment to Hankook, we found someone whose knowledge we trust and whose experience we will undoubtedly benefit from.”

“For me it is a privilege and an honour to become Managing Director of Hankook Tyre UK,”says Emerson who will now lead the UK based team. We have developed a really strong and committed team at Hankook UK, and this, linked with having a fantastic portfolio of industry leading products, growing brand awareness, a deceptively large share of European OE fitments, and some great business relations and partnerships with our Customers gives us an amazing opportunity in the coming years. I look forward to building on our recent success’ in 2019 and beyond.”

Since joining the company over four years ago, Brett has successfully implemented ambitious growth plans, which will be continued to further expand Hankook’s presence in the UK market. He will be taking over from Jong Jin Park who has relocated to the company’s American Headquarters to assume a new role where his extensive experience in developing integrated marketing strategies will be of extreme value in such a competitive market.