Seoul, Korea / Neu-Isenburg, Germany, September 24th, 2018 Last week premium tyre maker Hankook held the ‘Design Insight Forum' at its global R&D centre Technodome in Daejeon, Korea, where topics including the future of mobility and the tyre industry were discussed. Hankook Tyre has been holding the ‘Design Insight Forum’ every year since 2004 under the theme of future driving. Interactive seminars are held between external and internal experts on creativity and innovation. This year, the forum sees the unveiling of the award winning works of ‘2018 Design Innovation’ under the theme of ‘Extending Future Life Beyond Mobility’. The Design Innovation is an R&D project of Hankook Tyre held every two years in collaboration with the world’s renowned design universities to propose a vision for the future driving and provide a solution through tyres. This year, 19 industrial design students from the UK’s prestigious Royal College of Art (RCA) worked with Hankook Tyre to suggest a tyre system that can generate value and is fit for future driving in 2035. In January 2018, two pieces of work were selected from the students final entries. The ‘Aeroflow’, a futuristic one-person race car tyre with maximised downforce and ‘Hexonic’, a tyre with smart sensors that provide an optimal driving solution for autonomous cars to be used for car sharing services, will be unveiled. In addition, 'HLS-23', which will be responsible for the future logistics system, will be introduced. These works will continue to be exhibited globally to display the innovative design technology of Hankook Tyre starting from RCA students' graduation exhibition in 2019, the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Essen Motor Show, and Cologne Tire Exhibition in Germany. “Hankook Tyre is glad to have given these students the opportunity to propose a whole new experience for future driving. We expect these innovative ideas and intense discussions will further Hankook Tyre’s commitment to developing technologies for future mobility,” said Hyun Bum Cho, President & CEO of Hankook Tyre. As a global top-tier company, Hankook Tyre will continue to provide opportunities to preemptively respond to the rapidly changing mobility environment and to strengthen its technology leadership.