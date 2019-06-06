Hankook Tyre UK announces new TBR Sales Manager

From left: Paul Emery, new Hankook UK Sales Manger; David Thorp, current Hankook UK Sales Manager



Premium tyre maker Hankook today announced the appointment of Paul Emery to the position of Sales Manager of the truck and bus tyre segment of the UK market. Paul succeeds David Thorp who shall retire on 30thJune 2019 following a long career in the tyre industry and after over thirteen years’ service at Hankook.

Brett Emerson, UK Managing Director comments: “Hankook Tyre UK is delighted to appoint Paul Emery to the role. I am confident that under his leadership the truck and bus tyre side of the business will continue to prosper long into the future. Hankook welcomed Paul in April 2019 to take on the role of UK Sales Manager to lead the team in the truck and bus tyre segment. Having spent more than thirty years in the tyre industry, Paul undoubtedly comes with the experience required to follow in David’s footsteps and lead the team to build on their current growth in the UK market.”

He continues: “David has been with Hankook for thirteen years, during which time he has made a significant contribution to the strategic direction of the business and increased market share in the UK. He leaves Hankook with our very best wishes for his retirement.”

Paul said of his new appointment: “I am excited to join Hankook and I believe the success of Hankook truck and bus tyre sales in the UK has come about not only as a result of the strength of the brand and product, but also because of the team, and environment that Dave has created. The fundamental thing for me to do is ensure we continue this good work and not to change the dynamics of the business."