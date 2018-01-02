Hankook Tyre UK announces retirement of its longest serving employee

Premium tyre maker Hankook announced the forthcoming retirement of former Sales Manager, Ian Mayoll. Following a long career in the industry, spanning 40 years, Ian, who for the past 3 years had held the title of Special Projects Manager retired from Hankook Tyre UK on the 31st December 2017 after working for the company for 25 years.

Premium tyre maker Hankook announced the forthcoming retirement of former Sales Manager, Ian Mayoll. Following a long career in the industry, spanning 40 years, Ian, who for the past 3 years had held the title of Special Projects Manager retired from Hankook Tyre UK on the 31st December 2017 after working for the company for 25 years.

Ian was Hankook’s first UK employee back in 1990. In these early days Hankook Tire’s UK office consisted of just Ian and an expatriate from the company’s global headquarters in Seoul, South Korea operating out of a small office in London. During this time Ian was responsible for establishing and developing a UK key dealer network and then in 1997 oversaw the opening of Hankook’s very first UK warehouse in Daventry a stone’s throw from their current location.

Brett Emerson, UK Sales Director comments, “Ian has enjoyed a long and successful career at Hankook, and has been influential in getting Hankook to where it is in the UK market. Hankook Tyre would like to thank Ian for his hard work and commitment over the years, and wish him a happy and healthy retirement.”