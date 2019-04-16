Hankook Tyre UK Appoints New Regional Sales Manager

Hankook Tyre UK has appointed Rob Burkhill as a Regional Sales Manager for the Northern region. Rob brings with him a wealth of experience, totalling nearly twenty years, which will serve him well as he develops the sales of Hankook passenger car and light truck tyres in the UK.

UK Managing Director Brett Emerson added “We are delighted to welcome Rob to Hankook as we continue to demonstrate ambitious growth plans here in the UK. Rob’s extensive industry experience, professionalism and highly motivated work ethic shall without doubt witness him become a major asset to the team.”

Rob has worked up through the ranks, from being a work experience student, right through to becoming Commercial Manager in his previous role. His extensive experience in the retail side of the industry will allow him to provide an added value of customer service, whilst building and strengthening his customer base.

Rob commented “It is well known throughout the industry that Hankook manufactures superb quality products and as a testament to this Hankook’s tyres can be seen fitted as original equipment by many of the premium vehicles manufacturers. I am thrilled to be working with a really experienced and committed team at Hankook and am looking forward to developing a relationship with existing and new customers and to build the Hankook brand even further in the coming years.”