Premium tyre maker Hankook celebrates long service awards for four more employees at the company’s UK office based in Daventry, Northamptonshire. Accounts Assistant Natalie Chambers and OE Operations & IT Specialist Simon Taylor have been recognised for their twenty-year service at Hankook Tyre UK Ltd, alongside Lauren Wincott and Kim Taylor from the Credit Control team who were both also recognised for their ten-year service.

Hankook was first introduced to the UK in the early 1980’s with just two employees. The company now employ a total of fifty staff in the UK; nineteen of whom have completed ten years of service or more. “It is very satisfying to see more of our valued UK team celebrate with long service awards with the company. Hankook has built a very successful, committed and experienced team of people here in the UK whose hard-work and knowledge of the tyre industry have been invaluable. I want to thank Natalie, Simon, Lauren and Kim for their valued contribution throughout the years and hope sincerely that they all continue to grow with the company in years to come.” said Brett Emerson, Managing Director at Hankook Tyre UK Ltd.

Of his twenty-year achievement, Simon Taylor commented “During my years at Hankook, I have witnessed many changes, but the most exciting one for me is seeing how Hankook has grown and continues to develop its reputation as a global player in the tyre market. I am immensely proud to be part of Hankook’s progress to global brand status as a premium brand in passenger cars, trucks and buses, in the UK and elsewhere.”

He continues, “My role oversees the Original Equipment side of the business. Twenty years ago, Hankook tyres weren’t offered as original equipment – today we are now supplying forty-six brands and three hundred and thirty-six vehicle models.”

Also celebrating twenty years at Hankook, Accounts Assistant Natalie Chambers said “I have found my time at Hankook to be very rewarding and I’m proud to be part of a team that has shown constant growth. I’m looking forward to seeing how the next twenty years develop!”

