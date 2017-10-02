Hankook Tyre UK increases courtesy car scheme

Premium tyre maker Hankook has increased the number of cars in its courtesy car scheme across its UK retail network. The scheme which was initially set up in 2015 is specifically designed to incentivise supportive dealers across the country. Twenty-five brand new 67-plate Hankook-branded Hyundai i10s with exceptionally low running costs have been given to a selection of retailers across the UK over a two-and-a-half-year period to be used as a courtesy car.

Jim Eden, Director of Eden Tyres, “The courtesy car from Hankook is a valuable resource for us here at Eden Tyres. Not only does it ensure our customers receive a more convenient service and memorable retail experience from us, it is also exceptionally cheap to run. Once again we are delighted to be a part of this latest incentive from Hankook which we believe adds genuine value to our business.”

Jong Jin Park, Managing Director at Hankook Tyre UK said, “This incentive provides the ideal opportunity to support the excellent performance of our valued retail network in the day-to-day running of their business, offering them a useful and cost-effective resource. Marketing activities such as the courtesy car scheme are an integral part of the company’s marketing strategy in the region to ensure we continue to increase our brand presence and demonstrate commitment and support to our retailers.”