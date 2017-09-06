Premium tyre maker Hankook to supply original fitment tyres for the Audi RS 5 Coupé in 19- and 20-inch sizes. Hankook premiered as original equipment manufacturer for an RS model in 2016, fitting the high-performance two-seater Audi Sport TT RS with S1 evo² tyres on 19-inch wheels.

With each RS model, Audi Sport GmbH ensures that not only roadworthiness is guaranteed, but that sportiness is not only in the name either. In terms of the tyre approval procedure, this means that the road tyres have to survive ten laps of the iconic “Nordschleife” track at the German Nürburgring circuit in such a way that they can then drive just as safely back into the city for a shopping trip. Here, Hankook’s flagship tyre was able to demonstrate not only its sportiness, but its durability and reliability as well. The innovative DTM inspired 3-layer block design, with its special staircase arrangement of the outer rib blocks, thus ensures an evenly gripping tyre contact area even as tyre wear progresses, thereby guaranteeing very good traction performance throughout the entire lifetime of the tyre.

Short braking distances and an above-average performance in the wet ensure that drivers can completely rely on their tyres at all times. The sophisticated technology of the Ventus S1 evo² with its multiple tread radius and rayon carcass provides maximum tread contact, even if evasive action should suddenly become necessary in city traffic on wet roads or if hard braking is required on the motorway. The advanced styrene-polymer-silica mixture used for the tread compound comes into play here, optimising wet grip significantly.

Driving comfort in particular is further enhanced by Hankook’s own “sound absorber” technology. This technology is already being used for the tyres on the current Audi Q7 and SQ7, and significantly reduces cavity noise. This reduction of that noise typical of sporty, low aspect ratio tyres at higher speeds was a pivotal aspect and a focal point of the development work to provide a top performing yet pleasant driving experience. The Hankook engineers adapted the company’s own silent tyre technology “sound absorber” to date used on powerful large SUVs, and now to their passenger car flagship model, the Ventus S1 evo². With this, Audi has chosen a tyre that combines sporty and dynamic driving with a high level of comfort.



