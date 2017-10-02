Hankook Winter i*cept RS² on the podium

Premium manufacturer Hankook Tyre has been awarded a solid second in the 2017 Winter Tyre Test by Auto Express Magazine, the UK’s bestselling car magazine. Since 1998, the Auto Express tyre tests have been seen as the benchmark for performance, safety and fuel-efficiency by consumers looking for independent tyre advice. The Hankook Winter i*cept RS² was competing against 7 other tyre brands in 225/45R17 size found on many family cars.

Each tyre was rated in a series of key performance assessments including snow, at a proving ground in Ivalo, Finland, inside the Arctic Circle and close to the Russian border, and wet and dry handling at a test centre in northern Germany. Other key performance tests included cabin noise, rolling resistance and price.

The Winter i*cept RS² toppled the tests in frozen Finland where the traction could be felt on the snow, and it could impress with an overall well balance performance. Auto Express concluded that ‘it was a sound performance that inspired confidence’ with ‘no surprise that it won all the other tests for traction, braking and around the circle’.

In the wet, the Winter i*cept RS² was “lively and sharp with good traction accelerating through the turns” and “the poor weather prowess didn’t come at the expense of performance in the dry as it was on the podium in both braking and handling.”

Mark Grace, Marketing Manager at Hankook Tyre UK said “Hankook are delighted with the result in the latest winter tyre tests by Auto Express. The Winter i*cept RS² has already been honoured by the Eco-Master Award from European magazine AUTO BILD and this latest award underlines our commitment to providing drivers with well-designed driving characteristics, including even better handling and braking performance. The Winter i*cept RS² offers stable and consistent handling on wet and snowy roads without sacrificing performance on dry surfaces."

For more details on Hankook’s range of award winning tyres, please visit their website at http://www.hankooktire.com/uk/passenger-cars.html