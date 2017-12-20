Jane, Mary & Lyn at Tyre Trade News wish all our readers a Happy Christmas and a successful and profitable New Year.

There are exciting times ahead - a new tyre show - The Tire Cologne - and a launch of a new magazine - and TTN is looking forward to meeting old friends and making new ones during 2018.

We would like to thank everyone for your valued support that we've received during 2017 and roll-on the New Year!

We are closing from Friday 22nd until January 2nd 2018. If you have any queries in the meantime please email tyres@tyretradenews.co.uk which will be monitored regularly.