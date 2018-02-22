Cartyzen, Zenises’s brand new tyre business, was presented by its CEO, Harjeev Kandhari, at the Tire Tech Conference in Hannover. Following the huge success of the trial of the model in Germany, the company plans to launch a full service business in Spain as the first country in the world to have this.

The Tire Technology Expo held in Hannover (Germany) was the perfect stage to announce this new and revolutionary idea, since this conference welcomes more than 5,000 visitors each year. Mr. Harjeev Kandhari, CEO of the Zenises Group was the key speaker at the conference in which he presented his groundbreaking business model: 'the tyre flat-rate model'.

This model suggests a whole new way to get premium tyres at the best price. It is based on small monthly rates that users pay as long as they need the services. Everything is done through the CARTYZEN’s online platform, a convenient web portal that provides the most suitable services and solutions according to the customer, while collecting information about users’ preferences in general. It is the world's first company offering tyre subscriptions.

CARTYZEN also ensures customer satisfaction with guaranteed coverage (tyre replacement in case of tread wear, punctures or incidental deterioration), regardless of the mileage already performed.

“Adapting to our customers’ needs is vital if we want to offer the most competitive offer and the best quality products at all times. This new model embodies the spirit of our ‘disruptive thinking’ campaign, since it breaks with the established business models, creating a whole new concept,” said Mr. Kandhari.