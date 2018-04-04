Harjeev Kandhari Wins 2018 INSEAD Alumni Emerging Entrepreneur Award

Harjeev Kandhari, CEO of the Zenises Group, has been named this year’s winner of the INSEAD Alumni Emerging Entrepreneur Award. Harjeev was selected by an independent panel of judges out of an Alumni body of over 50,000 people.

Ilian Mihov, the Dean of INSEAD said, “Harjeev Kandhari was chosen for the award because of the extraordinary impact you’ve had on business and society—both as the founder of a revolutionary business, and as an advocate for disadvantaged communities. At Zenises, you have grown an innovative business that’s dedicated to changing lives and transforming the world. And at the Zenises Foundation, you have demonstrated your commitment to social impact and charitable initiatives.”

Harjeev Kandhari commented on the Award, “I am humbled to receive this award from such an amazing institution such as INSEAD – The world’s leading business school. We have such an amazing alumni body and to be recognised from such an illustrious group of people is truly an honour.”