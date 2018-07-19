Hat-trick of wins for Micheldever Group at TyreSafe Awards

Micheldever Group achieved a clean sweep of wins at last week’s annual TyreSafe Awards.

Micheldever Tyre Services was declared the inaugural Wholesaler of the Year, while Protyre scooped up its fifth consecutive Large Retailer of the Year accolade. Protyre, alongside Highways England, was also credited for supporting Cheshire and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s pioneering tyre checks initiative which won the Emergency Services award.

The judges were unanimous in their view of MTS, commenting that MTS ‘plays a pivotal part in TyreSafe’s success and its support and commitment is beyond question.’ Protyre was also commended for its consistent commitment and the considerable resource it devotes to promoting tyre safety.

Meanwhile, MTS customer Westgate Tyres won Small Retailer of the Year for a second time in recognition of its work to promote tyre safety in its local catchment area – an initiative heavily supported by MTS.

Micheldever Group CEO Duncan Wilkes comments: “As a Group, we take our commitment to promoting tyre safety very seriously and dedicate significant resource to it, so to have that recognised by our peers and industry colleagues is thoroughly satisfying.

“Protyre sets the example others aspire to follow. The video content created for last year’s Tyre Safety Month took a fresh approach to this perennial communications challenge and has attracted over 200,000 views so far, a significant audience for this vital message. And I’m particularly pleased to see Protyre’s innovative partnership with Cheshire and Lancashire FRS and Highways England recognised.

“MTS has put considerable effort into raising awareness of the peril of part worn tyres, with initiatives ranging from dealer education through to parliamentary briefings. Westgate Tyres’ win is thoroughly well deserved and I’d encourage other independent retailers to take example from their endeavours and understand how it can help them grow their reputation and business.”