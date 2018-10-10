Hats on at Red Marlin for good cause

The team at automotive PR specialists Red Marlin have donned a variety of hats to support Hats on 4 Ben as part of today’s World Mental Health Day.

Everyone at the Leamington Spa based agency also dug deep into their pockets (with some moths flying out of a few wallets) and gave a donation to automotive charity Ben so it can continue its good work transforming mental health support across the industry.

Although there was no prize giving, the most unusual hat of the day went to PR executive James Harley.

Danny Rughoobeer, who ‘heads’ up the team at Red Marlin, said: “Hats on 4 Ben is a great opportunity to wear some fashion faux pars, as ably demonstrated by some of the Red Marlin team, while also raising money and awareness for a serious subject.

“Mental health issues affect 1 in 4 people and can impact all of our lives. Illnesses such as anxiety and depression can have a debilitating affect and work colleagues should not suffer in silence.

“Anything that can be done to raise awareness and support of mental health issues gets Red Marlin’s backing, even if a few of the hats won’t see the light of day again for a few years to come.”

For more information about Hats on 4 Ben and how you can donate, visit www.hatson4ben.co.uk, while for Red Marlin and the PR services it offers to a variety of clients and sectors across the automotive industry, visit www.redmarlin.co.uk