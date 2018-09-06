Bedfordshire-based HE Payne has switched to a three-year all-Michelin price-per-kilometre (PPK) tyre contract for its 158-strong fleet of heavy trucks and trailers.

The haulier wanted to streamline its previous policy which saw competitor rubber being fitted and turned to a Michelin EFFITIRES™ policy as a one-stop-shop to supply, fit and manage its tyres.

Owner Richard Payne says: “The major benefit to us is financial planning. We now know exactly what we’ll be spending each month on our tyres as usage is tied directly to the distance the fleet travels. This allows us to free up cash flow to invest in developing and expanding our business without the worry of unplanned expenditure.

“Michelin has also taken away the headache of carrying out our own detailed tyre checks. Our fleet will now be inspected every month by tyre technicians who can advise us on tread wear and any need for imminent replacements. It’s the perfect complement to our drivers’ own daily walkaround vehicle inspections.”

As part of the policy, HE Payne receives monthly analysis reports from Michelin which includes identifying any mechanical issues causing tyre wear, allowing action to be taken to help maximise longevity and fuel efficiency.

Payne adds: “Using a premium brand such as Michelin gives us great confidence that we will also see efficiencies in areas such as fuel economy during the term of the agreement.”

Signing up to EFFITIRES™ provides HE Payne with the services of a dedicated team of business support personnel, auditors and technicians to ensure its tyres are serviced to the highest possible standards. All fitting work is being undertaken by the local ATS Euromaster team, which also provides the reassurance of access to immediate roadside assistance across the UK and Europe.

HE Payne operates a range of vehicles from 44-tonne to 26-tonne curtainsider and refrigerated vehicles, specialising in transporting chilled or frozen goods.

For further information on the Michelin commercial vehicle tyre range visit http://trucks.michelin.co.uk/



