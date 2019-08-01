Lighting and electronics expert, HELLA, received the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award 2019 in the "Powertrain" category; a joint award given by the Centre of Automotive Management (CAM) and the auditing and consulting firm PwC.

HELLA won the accolade with its new Dual Voltage Battery Management System, designed especially for the compact and mid-range classes. Thanks to the battery solution, vehicles with combustion engines can be converted into mild hybrid vehicles. More than 330 supplier innovations had been submitted and the four awards were presented by a top-class panel.

"We are delighted about the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award. It not only underlines how significant our commitments in electromobility are, but also rewards the development work put in by HELLA's team. Hybridisation with 48-volt systems offers great potential for CO2 savings. The Dual Voltage Battery Management System will help to bring this idea to life, especially in the compact and mid-range classes," said HELLA company spokesman Dr. Markus Richter, who accepted the award.

HELLA comprehensively supports customers on the way to electromobility and, as a subsystem supplier, offers products that support all stages of automotive electrification. HELLA has developed the Dual Voltage Battery Management System especially for mild hybrid vehicles in the compact and mid-range segment. It bundles the separate core elements of 48 V hybridisation (48 V battery, 12 V battery and DC/DC converter) in a single product, which is packaged into the space of a conventional lead-acid battery. Depending on the application, the capacity of the installed Li-ion batteries is specific to the 12 V or 48 V vehicle electrical system.