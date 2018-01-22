Here comes the BKT tyre lineup with several ranges

Winter is here! BKT, one of today’s leading Off-Highway tyre manufacturers, has carefully developed specific patterns to face the entire cold season. Solutions that are not only conceived for tackling muddy or snowy surfaces, but also for providing top performance in normal conditions on dry terrain - satisfying the differing technical requirements according to surface and condition. Both tread and compound have been designed for keeping tyre features unchanged even at low temperatures, and for providing traction and grip on wet, snowy, or slippery terrain.

BKT has taken into account all these aspects when developing its winter ranges Earthmax SR 22, Snow Trac and Earthmax SR 42 for OTR applications as well as Earthmax SR 33 and Ridemax IT 696 for the industrial sector. All these solutions distinguish by maximum grip, optimum braking response in any condition, safety, handling, riding comfort, resistance and durability. Hence, these tyres are perfect for operating in a cold and harsh climate.

Winter tyres for OTR applications

Earthmax SR 22 (G-2/L-2) is an All Steel radial tyre specifically designed for graders and loaders operating in extreme winter conditions on ice or snow. This tyre features excellent traction and extraordinary stability thanks to its large, non-directional tread design, which also ensure utmost safety and increased grip on wet surfaces or snow. Presently available on the markets are three sizes: 14.00 R 24, 17.5 R 25 and 20.5 R 25.

SNOW TRAC as well has nothing to hide. It is perfect for skid steers operating in road applications at the hardest winter conditions. The great plus is excellent traction. It is an ideal tyre for operations on snow or ice thanks to the special tread design that eliminates the risk of slippage providing at the same time optimum driving comfort to the operator. This tyre is extremely durable and resistant against cuts and chips. It is available on the market in six sizes: 16.9 - 24, 18.4 – 24, 15.5 – 25, 17.5 – 25, 20.5 – 25 and 23.5 – 25.