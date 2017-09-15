Heuver Tyrewholesale expands range of Barkley tractor tyres

A strong tractor tyre



The Barkley BLA07 tractor tyre has been designed for the front axle of powerful tractors, where a high load-bearing capacity is essential. Like all Barkley tractor tyres, this new high-volume tyre features the brand’s underlying properties: a lot of traction and stability, excellent quality and an ingenious pattern with a high self-cleansing capacity. Bertus Heuver, director at Heuver Tyrewholesale: “The new BLA07 comes with some excellent properties. Such a tyre is very much needed because tractors are becoming larger and heavier, and are being used in completely different ways than in the past. The one thing that all Barkley tyres have in common, including the BLA07, is their excellent price/quality ratio. As a result, we expect the tyre to claim its own spot in the market, just like all other tyres in the range. Because lower costs, quality and performance are important factors when buying tyres.”

Take advantage during the special introductory offer

Barkley’s BLA07 high-volume tyre for front axles is available in sizes 600/70R28 and 600/70R30. Heuver Tyrewholesale is running a special introductory offer for Barkley tractor tyres in September – €150 discount with every set of 2 front and 2 rear axle tyres. This is yet another reason for you to personally experience Barkley's ‘Feel the Difference’ slogan in practice.