HiQ recognises its best franchises in its annual awards

HiQ, the leading tyre and autocare network, has recognised its outstanding centres across the country at an awards ceremony in the celebratory 25th birthday year.

Seven awards were up for grabs at the gala dinner, which took place after HiQ’s annual national franchise conference in Leicestershire.

Picking up the prestigious Centre of the Year award was HiQ Burgess Hill, which was cited for its excellent all-round standards, excellence in retailing and outstanding customer service.

Best Customer Service of the Year award was presented to HiQ Tamworth Motorama, which was praised for its superlative care of its customers, while Best Standards of the Year went to HiQ Truro, which was the only one out of the 110 HiQ centres to achieve a score of 100% across the board on HiQ’s standards audit check.

HiQ Tunbridge Wells’ Keith Hancock was awarded the Brand Ambassador of the Year award for his commitment to delivering the HiQ brand values of trust, customer care and excellence in retailing.

Best Use of Social Media went to HiQ South Wales - CEM Days Ltd, which runs franchises in South Wales, eShop of the Year was presented to HiQ Plymouth, and Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to HiQ Midlands for its use of the HiQ marketing initiatives.